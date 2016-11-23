Travel back to the golden age of thrash with Flotsam and Jetsam at the Haven

click to enlarge
True survivors of the golden age of thrash, Flotsam and Jetsam have been churning out epic headbangers for more than 30 years. They take their name not from the villainous Ursula’s pet eels from The Little Mermaid
, but from the chapter in Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings
where Merry and Pippin are reunited with Gandalf, Gimli, Legolas and Aragorn after the Ents seize Isengard. Just as Merry and Pippin were gifted with longevity after drinking of the ent-draught, Flotsam and Jetsam have survived changing lineups and popular taste by drinking long and deep from the well of thrash, keeping their riffs pure, their kick drums doubled, and their lyrics rooted in the eternal struggle between good and evil. As Gandalf famously told Frodo, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” Flotsam and Jetsam decided to rock for as long and as hard as they can.
with Helstar, Hatchet, Nu Level, S.K.S. | 6 p.m. Saturday, 26 | The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park | 407-673-2712 | thehavenrocks.com
| $15-$25