The Hideaway Bar now takes credit cards

The Hideaway Bar (photo by Ashley Belanger)
The Hideaway Bar has long been a favorite because it hits on so many levels. It's got food, but it's bar basics done well, nothing froofy; it's lowkey divey-casual, but not an actual nasty dive; it's a sports bar, but non-sporty types won't feel out of place. The building is painted in screaming Miami Dolphins
colors, it has to be said, but there's also a Prince tribute mural
painted by local artist Andrew Spear on the back wall.
The way the Hideaway comfortably accommodates all sorts of people is what makes it the perfect post-Thanksgiving meetup with whoever – friends escaping their family, cousins in town you never get to see, whatever. And now they've made your post-turkey hangout even easier: At long last, they take credit. One of our OW
co-workers gave us the word yesterday and Bungalower
has since confirmed. So you no longer have to hit the ATM to pay for your pitchers. Happy holidays!