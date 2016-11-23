Tip Jar

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

The Hideaway Bar now takes credit cards

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge THE HIDEAWAY BAR (PHOTO BY ASHLEY BELANGER)
  • The Hideaway Bar (photo by Ashley Belanger)
The Hideaway Bar has long been a favorite because it hits on so many levels. It's got food, but it's bar basics done well, nothing froofy; it's lowkey divey-casual, but not an actual nasty dive; it's a sports bar, but non-sporty types won't feel out of place. The building is painted in screaming Miami Dolphins 
click to enlarge 29 groovy pics of Andrew Spear’s art - ANDREW SPEAR'S HIDEAWAY MURAL VIA THE HIDEAWAY BAR ON FACEBOOK
colors, it has to be said, but there's also a Prince tribute mural painted by local artist Andrew Spear on the back wall.

The way the Hideaway comfortably accommodates all sorts of people is what makes it the perfect post-Thanksgiving meetup with whoever – friends escaping their family, cousins in town you never get to see, whatever. And now they've made your post-turkey hangout even easier: At long last, they take credit. One of our OW co-workers gave us the word yesterday and Bungalower has since confirmed. So you no longer have to hit the ATM to pay for your pitchers. Happy holidays!
