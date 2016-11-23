The Gist

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Take an art break during the Thanksgiving long weekend

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge 'the d'yer makers' (2014), painting by Matthew Capaldo - IMAGE COURTESY OMA
  • image courtesy OMA
  • 'the d'yer makers' (2014), painting by Matthew Capaldo

After the turkey and the travel and the annual dance of the Tupperware is all over, treat yourself to some self-care. Go look at great art. It may soothe a jangled mind, it may reinvigorate a troubled soul, or it may just get you away from the couch scrolling through social media – no matter what, you won't regret an afternoon away.

Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N. Mills Ave.
Orlando, Florida 32803
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
Closed Thursday; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This weekend is the last chance to catch Familiar Mysteries by Matthew Capaldo; the exhibition closes Sunday.

click to enlarge 'Mountain Ash, Dark Woods' (1911), painting by Robert Henri - IMAGE COURTESY CFAM
  • image courtesy CFAM
  • 'Mountain Ash, Dark Woods' (1911), painting by Robert Henri

Cornell Fine Arts Museum
Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park, Florida 32789
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
Closed Thursday; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There are two guided tours happening this weekend: one through the museum at 1 p.m. Saturday, and one through the art collection at the Alfond Inn at 1 p.m. Sunday.


Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art
445 N. Park Ave.
Winter Park, FL 32789
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
Closed Thursday; open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Also known as the Tiffany Museum for its stunning and unparalleled collection of art glass by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Its national reputation makes this is a perfect place to take family visiting from out of town.

Mennello Museum of American Art
900 E. Princeton St.
Orlando, FL 32803
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
Closed Thursday; open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Deborah Butterfield and Barbara Sorenson's sculptures are on view inside the museum, and Alice Aycock's whimsical yet heroic fiberglass sculptures are outside on the museum lawn. 
click to enlarge 'Waltzing Matilda' by Alice Aycock - IMAGE COURTESY MENNELLO MUSEUM
  • image courtesy Mennello Museum
  • 'Waltzing Matilda' by Alice Aycock

