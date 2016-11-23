Take an art break during the Thanksgiving long weekend

click to enlarge
-
image courtesy OMA
-
'the d'yer makers' (2014), painting by Matthew Capaldo
After the turkey and the travel and the annual dance of the Tupperware is all over, treat yourself to some self-care. Go look at great art. It may soothe a jangled mind, it may reinvigorate a troubled soul, or it may just get you away from the couch scrolling through social media – no matter what, you won't regret an afternoon away.
Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N. Mills Ave.
Orlando, Florida 32803
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
Closed Thursday; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This weekend is the last chance to catch Familiar Mysteries
by Matthew Capaldo; the exhibition closes Sunday.
click to enlarge
-
image courtesy CFAM
-
'Mountain Ash, Dark Woods' (1911), painting by Robert Henri
Cornell Fine Arts Museum
Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park, Florida 32789
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
Closed Thursday; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There are two guided tours happening this weekend: one through the museum at 1 p.m. Saturday, and one through the art collection at the Alfond Inn at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art
445 N. Park Ave.
Winter Park, FL 32789
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
Closed Thursday; open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Also known as the Tiffany Museum for its stunning and unparalleled collection of art glass by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Its national reputation makes this is a perfect place to take family visiting from out of town.
Mennello Museum of American Art
900 E. Princeton St.
Orlando, FL 32803
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
Closed Thursday; open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Deborah Butterfield and Barbara Sorenson's sculptures are on view inside the museum, and Alice Aycock's whimsical yet heroic fiberglass sculptures are outside on the museum lawn.
click to enlarge
-
image courtesy Mennello Museum
-
'Waltzing Matilda' by Alice Aycock