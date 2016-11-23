Take an art break during the Thanksgiving long weekend

click to enlarge image courtesy OMA

'the d'yer makers' (2014), painting by Matthew Capaldo

click to enlarge image courtesy CFAM

'Mountain Ash, Dark Woods' (1911), painting by Robert Henri

click to enlarge image courtesy Mennello Museum

'Waltzing Matilda' by Alice Aycock

After the turkey and the travel and the annual dance of the Tupperware is all over, treat yourself to some self-care. Go look at great art. It may soothe a jangled mind, it may reinvigorate a troubled soul, or it may just get you away from the couch scrolling through social media – no matter what, you won't regret an afternoon away.2416 N. Mills Ave.Orlando, Florida 32803This weekend is the last chance to catchby Matthew Capaldo; the exhibition closes Sunday.Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave.Winter Park, Florida 32789There are two guided tours happening this weekend: one through the museum at 1 p.m. Saturday, and one through the art collection at the Alfond Inn at 1 p.m. Sunday.445 N. Park Ave.Winter Park, FL 32789Also known as the Tiffany Museum for its stunning and unparalleled collection of art glass by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Its national reputation makes this is a perfect place to take family visiting from out of town.900 E. Princeton St.Orlando, FL 32803Deborah Butterfield and Barbara Sorenson's sculptures are on view inside the museum, and Alice Aycock's whimsical yet heroic fiberglass sculptures are outside on the museum lawn.