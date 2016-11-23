Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Salsa legends Grupo Niche to break hearts at Hard Rock Live tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 12:58 PM
click image
-
Photo by Xavier Amaya via Grupo Niche/Facebook
Que romantico! A night of for-lovers-only ballads and uptempo grooves from Colombian salsa stalwarts
Grupo Niche, who’ve melted hearts since the late ’70s, at our own Hard Rock Live.
Grupo Niche's dance party starts tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets will set you back a mere $30-$40.
Tags: Grupo Niche, Latin, Salsa, Music, Dance, Hard Rock Live, Concert, Tour, Orlando, Image