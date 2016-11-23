Salsa legends Grupo Niche to break hearts at Hard Rock Live tonight

click image Photo by Xavier Amaya via Grupo Niche/Facebook

Que romantico! A night of for-lovers-only ballads and uptempo grooves from Colombian salsa stalwartsGrupo Niche, who’ve melted hearts since the late ’70s, at our own Hard Rock Live.Grupo Niche's dance party starts tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets will set you back a mere $30-$40.