Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Get up early for the annual Turkey Trot to help raise money for senior services

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 7:00 AM

Wild turkeys can run up to 25 miles per hour – that’s fast. But it raises the question: What are they running from? An eternal sense of emptiness and longing? Their families back at the farm, who don’t understand their punk-rock leanings? Or a day where roughly 46 million of them are taken from their homes, plucked, cooked and eaten for what humans consider a national holiday? We may never know (we tried, but getting a turkey on the phone for an interview was a real headache). The good news is that no one has to run that fast for this year’s Turkey Trot at Lake Eola. One of Orlando’s oldest fun runs, this 5K flies in the face of everything we hold dear about Thanksgiving: sleeping until the afternoon, sitting, staring at a television and shoveling heaping plates of feathered friends into our mouths to avoid arguing about the election results. For those who dare fly in the face of time-honored gluttonous traditions, the Turkey Trot is a great way to support the Seniors First organization, which provides supportive services like Meals on Wheels to help senior citizens remain healthy and independent. The organization expects more than 6,000 spectators, walkers and runners to turn out this year. Maybe some of those supporters will include poultry who outran their holiday fate – and most of the 5K’s participants to boot.

6:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 | Lake Eola Park, East Robinson Street and North Eola Drive | trackshack.com | $33-$38
