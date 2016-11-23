Five boozy events to get you through Thanksgiving weekend in Central Florida

click to enlarge
Number of the Feast and Thanksgiving Cocktails
"6! 6! 6! The Number of the Feast!"
The Will Walker compound on Mills Avenue continues its tradition of providing serious liquid soothing to post-Thanksgiving stress headaches. Ditch your family and hit up the Will’s Pub side for specials on Wild Turkey and PBR while listening to curated playlists of balls-out metal from bartenders Aaron and Avaryl. Or head over to Lil Indies for a special Thanksgiving-themed cocktail menu (we’re hoping there’s an alcoholic version of green bean casserole) along with a tapping of two of the season’s most coveted beers: Cigar City’s Good Gourd and Funky Buddha’s Last Snow. 9 p.m. Thursday; Will’s Pub and Lil Indies, 1042 and 1036 N. Mills Ave.; various menu prices; willspub.org
El Bulli Release
While you’re out snatching up deals and punching other moms in the face on Black Friday, make a side trip over to DeBary’s Central 28 Beer Company to pick up a bottle or four of their limited annual release, El Bulli. The special brew is inspired by a “deconstructed tiramisu” and made with Trilogy coffee. It’s sure to be a great stocking stuffer for the local-minded boozehound on your list. 11 a.m. Friday; Central 28 Beer Co., 290 Springview Commerce Drive, DeBary; $15 per bottle; central28beer.com
Friendsgiving
After surviving both Thanksgiving and Black Friday, head over to Spacebar for a relatively low-key celebration of the power of friendship and also wine. Bring your leftovers from the big feast to swap with other folks whose moms don’t understand that yes, there is such a thing as too much mashed potatoes. Then toss a sawbuck over the bar for all-you-can-drink wine and dance like an overstuffed turkey to music curated by the Crosstown Sounds crew. 8 p.m. Friday; Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.; free ($10 for all-you-can-drink wine); facebook.com/spacebarorlando
Skanksgiving
Don’t worry: The holiday weekend is almost over. But by now you’ve probably consumed about four times the calories that you normally do in a three-day period, so you should work some of it off. Take the last train to Ska-anford for Skanksgiving, an annual reminder that ska is still totally a thing and the best way to skank your way back to your target weight. It’s an all-day celebration with nine different bands, so pace yourself, rude boy. 5:30 p.m. Saturday; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10-$12; drinkatwestend.com