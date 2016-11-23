The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

The Heard

Dolly Parton's timeless talent justifies making the trip out to Tampa for once

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_dolly_parton.jpg
Goddamn, now THIS is something to be thankful for! Country legend, songwriter extraordinaire, heartbreaking singer, theme-park magnate, down-home quip machine, wig enthusiast and style icon Dolly Parton is playing Florida over the long holiday weekend, just a short jaunt from Orlando. Dolly Parton, over 50 years into a singular career, is every bit the icon that Johnny Cash was, the Technicolor yin to his monochromatic yang, crossing over into the mainstream with movie roles and television shows while packing just as much songwriting acumen as Cash or Willie Nelson or Hank Williams. Here’re just a few: “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You” – not to mention a run of incredibly haunting duets with Porter Wagoner, trio albums with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, or even the crowd-pleasing raveups with ol’ Kenny Rogers. (And pro tip: Check out “The Bridge” and “Daddy Come and Get Me” if you think it’s all sweetness and light in Dolly’s songwriting aesthetic.) Fuck Black Friday; Pink Saturday is the new now. Make this pilgrimage.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 | Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa | 813-301-6500 | amaliearena.com | $45.75-$125.75
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Dolly Parton @ Amalie Arena

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m. $45.75-$125.75

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney confirms major transformation at Epcot and rumors are flying Read More

  2. Men steal over $40k in Gucci purses from The Mall at Millenia Read More

  3. There's all kinds of sweet action on the Blue Spring manatee cam right now Read More

  4. AAHZ reunion celebrates Florida musical history with a night of bumping bass and breaks Read More

  5. Disney's Magic Kingdom now offers a $700 tent rental Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation