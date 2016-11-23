Dolly Parton's timeless talent justifies making the trip out to Tampa for once

click to enlarge
Goddamn, now THIS is something to be thankful for! Country legend, songwriter extraordinaire, heartbreaking singer, theme-park magnate, down-home quip machine, wig enthusiast and style icon Dolly Parton is playing Florida over the long holiday weekend, just a short jaunt from Orlando. Dolly Parton, over 50 years into a singular career, is every bit the icon that Johnny Cash was, the Technicolor yin to his monochromatic yang, crossing over into the mainstream with movie roles and television shows while packing just as much songwriting acumen as Cash or Willie Nelson or Hank Williams. Here’re just a few: “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You” – not to mention a run of incredibly haunting duets with Porter Wagoner, trio albums with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, or even the crowd-pleasing raveups with ol’ Kenny Rogers. (And pro tip: Check out “The Bridge” and “Daddy Come and Get Me” if you think it’s all sweetness and light in Dolly’s songwriting aesthetic.) Fuck Black Friday; Pink Saturday is the new now. Make this pilgrimage.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 | Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa | 813-301-6500 | amaliearena.com
| $45.75-$125.75