'ART420' aims to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about pot smokers

In a post-medical marijuana Florida, you can expect the weed talk to intensify in tandem with the potency of each new strain introduced. Sure, weed and art have been colliding for decades now, but in this cannabis-normalization era, the possibilities for jargon-filled rhetoric about the social constructs surrounding toking up are endless. Enter ART420
. The weekend-long art show and conference aims to “challenge the stereotypes of cannabis users as lazy and unproductive,” according to its website. By showing that marijuana can inspire serious art while also providing the impetus for some very important discussions about our prison-industrial complex, the War on Drugs and minorities in the cannabis industry, ART420
’s mission to “explore the positive impacts this plant has on society and the human experience” may not be all that wacky after all.
noon-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25-27 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | 407-490-4207 | artfourtwenty.com
| free