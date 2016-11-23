Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A massive fireball shot across the Florida sky Monday night
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 10:38 AM
Multiple reports of an extremely bright flash, believed to be a fireball, were reported from Georgia all the way down to the Florida Keys Monday night.
The American Meteor Society
received more than 150 reports of the bright flash, which occurred at around 11 p.m. Monday night.
A fireball is a brighter than normal meteor.
According to the AMS, the fireball was traveling from Southeast to the Northwest and ended its flight in the ocean just East of Anna Maria Island.
