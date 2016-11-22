The Heard

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Yellowcard's Final World Tour rolls into Orlando tonight

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:32 PM

  • Photo by Ariel Kassulke via Yellowcard/Facebook
It’s the last Florida shows EVER for Jacksonville rockers Yellowcard as their “Final World Tour” moves on to its inevitable conclusion.

Is this the end? Or just a temporary farewell until the reunion? Don't take for granted that just because the band is from Florida that you'll see them again; you have two chances to see them in Orlando tonight and tomorrow night, with the band pulling out all the stops before heading abroad for a string of dates.

Yellowcard bid Orlando a musical goodbye tonight (and tomorrow) with Dryjacket and Like Torches at 7 p.m. (both nights) at House of Blues. Tickets are $27 for each show.

