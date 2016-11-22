Yellowcard's Final World Tour rolls into Orlando tonight

It’s the last Florida shows EVER for Jacksonville rockers Yellowcard as their “Final World Tour” moves on to its inevitable conclusion.
Is this the end? Or just a temporary farewell until the reunion? Don't take for granted that just because the band is from Florida that you'll see them again; you have two chances to see them in Orlando tonight and tomorrow night, with the band pulling out all the stops before heading abroad for a string of dates.
Yellowcard bid Orlando a musical goodbye tonight (and tomorrow) with Dryjacket and Like Torches at 7 p.m. (both nights) at House of Blues. Tickets are $27 for each show.