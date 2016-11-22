Tuesday, November 22, 2016
There's all kinds of sweet action on the Blue Springs manatee cam right now
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:19 PM
With the recent cold weather, manatees are headed to warmer waters at Blue Springs State Park
.
The folks at the Save The Manatee Club
have a live stream of the springs that's definitely worth checking out before you make the drive.
But as of right now, things are apparently going off at the springs. Gators, manatee, tarpon, everyone's packing it in.
As of this morning, 133 manatees are currently splashing around at Blue Springs. It's only $6 a car to enter the park, so this might be a great excuse to get out of the house this weekend.
Tags: Manatees, Blue Springs, Image