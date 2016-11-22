Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Bloggytown

Men steal over $40k in Gucci purses from The Mall at Millenia

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:03 PM

Orlando Police are looking for four men who walked into the Gucci store at The Mall at Millenia and ran out with 23 purses, worth a total of $44,580.

According to OPD, four males arrived at the Mall of Millenia last Thursday. Nov. 17, in a white 2017 Ford Escape with Virginia tags. The suspects then walked straight to the Gucci store and immediately started grabbing Gucci bags. They then ran out the exit near the Bloomingdale's and fled in the Ford Escape in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's Magic Kingdom now offers a $700 tent rental Read More

  2. Florida gay couple receives hate mail after election Read More

  3. Florida Supreme Court justice orders probe into death penalty lawyer Read More

  4. Kanye West cancels upcoming show at Amway, along with the rest of his tour dates Read More

  5. 3 next-level desserts for advanced Thanksgiving bakers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation