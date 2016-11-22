Men steal over $40k in Gucci purses from The Mall at Millenia

Orlando Police are looking for four men who walked into the Gucci store at The Mall at Millenia and ran out with 23 purses, worth a total of $44,580.According to OPD, four males arrived at the Mall of Millenia last Thursday. Nov. 17, in a white 2017 Ford Escape with Virginia tags. The suspects then walked straight to the Gucci store and immediately started grabbing Gucci bags. They then ran out the exit near the Bloomingdale's and fled in the Ford Escape in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.