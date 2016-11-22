The Gist

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

International Festival of the Arts coming to Epcot in January

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:57 PM

Those upset that Epcot's Food and Wine Festival is already over might be happy to find out that Epcot will host a brand new festival this January.

Running from Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2017, the International Festival of the Arts will host a combination of visual, culinary and performing arts, Disney announced on their blog.
Guests will be able to view work from both historical and current Disney artists, see live art creation, watch Broadway talent from Disney musicals such as The Lion King and Newsies, as well as sample food creations in the Food Studios.
The festival will run from Fridays through Mondays, and each weekend new art will be added.

Like Epcot's other seasonal festivals, park admission will be required to attend.

