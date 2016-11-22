Bloggytown

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Florida gay couple receives hate mail after election

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 10:59 AM

click image PHOTO VIA FOX 13
A gay couple in St. Petersburg say they received hate mail at their home from a possible Donald Trump supporter.

FOX 13 reports an anonymous letter addressed to "Resident Dolts" was sent to the home of John Gascot and his boyfriend Ron Diana saying "Hey, Dumbass— the election is over." After the Nov. 8 election, the couple still had several campaign signs on their front lawn, including a sign supporting the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Aside from criticizing the couple's sexuality, the letter went on to detail how Republicans had beat Democrats in Florida and how Trump had defeated Clinton.

"Congratulations— you lost on all counts," the letter says. "Yet, you still advertise as if you are ignorant of developments, but that's not surprising for the (community known) gay house...where the rainbow flag to trolls for queers."

FOX 13 reports the letter also references specific details about their home, such as when they turn off the porch lights and take out the trash. The couple tells the television station people feel "emboldened" after Trump's election and have filed a police report.

"You're a bigot for other reasons, and you're targeting us," Gascot tells FOX 13. "You're using the election to target us."

Last week in St. Petersburg, a gay-friendly church was also targeted with a swastika drawing on the sidewalk and acronym MAGA, which stands for Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again," according to FOX 13.

