The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

The Gist

Director of Maitland's Art and History Museums resigns

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge Andrea Bailey Cox - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Andrea Bailey Cox
Andrea Bailey Cox, CEO of the Art & History Museums – Maitland has resigned, effective Dec. 19. She will relocate to Knoxville, Tennessee, to head the Aslan Foundation.

Bailey Cox oversaw the consolidation of the Maitland Art Center and the Maitland Historical Society, creating the Art & History Museums – Maitland, a merger of the MAC with the Maitland Historical Museum, Telephone Museum, Waterhouse Residence Museum and Carpentry Shop Museum.

Bailey Cox worked with Maitland's city staff and council to establish a long-term lease, which enabled the museum complex to undertake far-ranging goals. Under her leadership, in 2013, the museum revived its Artist-in-Residence program; in 2014, it launched the ambitious Art31 monthlong art festival; and in 2015 the Maitland Art Center became a National Historic Landmark, the first in Central Florida.

“Andrea’s vision and leadership have catapulted the A&H to phenomenal success over the last six years,” says Elisha Gonzalez Bonnewitz, president of the A&H Board of Directors, in a statement. “She will be missed dearly but the Board and I remain confident that the organization will continue to flourish during this transition.”

Rae Ward, A&H’s director of marketing since October 2014, will serve as interim director and will work with chief curator Rebecca Sexton Larson to ensure both “artistic and strategic continuity” during the transition.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Men steal over $40k in Gucci purses from The Mall at Millenia Read More

  2. Disney confirms major transformation at Epcot and rumors are flying Read More

  3. There's all kinds of sweet action on the Blue Spring manatee cam right now Read More

  4. Disney's Magic Kingdom now offers a $700 tent rental Read More

  5. 3 next-level desserts for advanced Thanksgiving bakers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation