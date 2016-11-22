Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Buddy Dyer's beard is coming in nicely
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 8:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Buddy Dyer/Twitter
It's been almost a week since Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer announced that he was attempting to grow a beard
on what everyone thought was an eternally smooth and hairless landscape.
It looks good.
As you can see in the picture above, Dyer stopped by Fox 35 on Monday, Nov.21, for a taping of "Orlando Matters," and sported his peppery new neck and chin divider.
Here he is later on the set at WKMG, notice he's trying out his new beard with a different tie ...
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Buddy Dyer/Twitter
Keep it up, Buddy. Movember
needs you.
Tags: Buddy Dyer, beard, movember, Image