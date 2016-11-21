The Gist

Monday, November 21, 2016

The Gist

This teaser video for Friday's Crash-a-Rama at Orlando Speedworld is completely insane

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 3:16 PM

To really truly understand the state of Florida, one must first witness a truck towing a camper smash through a slightly larger camper.

Yes, the annual Crash-a-Rama is happening at Orlando Speedworld this Friday, and it is arguably the most insane Florida thing you can possibly experience.

Seriously, do yourself a favor and watch the video above on full volume.

Anyway, besides camper smashing, there'll be school buses racing in a destruction derby-style figure eight, a monster truck freestyle, and something undoubtedly awesome called "The Gauntlet."

For more on this incredible "night of destruction," click here.

The carnage starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids 6-11, ages 5 and under are free.

