This teaser video for Friday's Crash-a-Rama at Orlando Speedworld is completely insane

To really truly understand the state of Florida, one must first witness a truck towing a camper smash through a slightly larger camper.
Yes, the annual Crash-a-Rama
is happening at Orlando Speedworld this Friday, and it is arguably the most insane Florida thing you can possibly experience.
Seriously, do yourself a favor and watch the video above on full volume.
Anyway, besides camper smashing, there'll be school buses racing in a destruction derby-style figure eight, a monster truck freestyle, and something undoubtedly awesome called "The Gauntlet."
For more on this incredible "night of destruction," click here
.
The carnage starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids 6-11, ages 5 and under are free.