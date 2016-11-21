Notable curmudgeon Bob Dylan stops into Dr. Phil for first post-Nobel Orlando concert

click to enlarge
Official living legend and alleged Nobel Prize-shunner Bob Dylan plays the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts tonight, and amazingly, as of press time, tickets were still available. In his more than five decades of stardom, Dylan has explored styles ranging from folk to rock to electric blues to gospel (though lately he's also been thinkin' 'bout Alicia Keys). The singer-songwriter who contributed such classics as "The Times They Are a-Changin'," "Like a Rolling Stone," "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" to the American songbook has been named to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame; has won a Pulitzer, a Golden Globe, an Academy Award and 13 Grammys; and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom (plus, after he finally called Sweden following a two-week silence, the Nobel Prize for literature). Backed by a constantly changing lineup, Dylan has toured steadily since the 1980s on what some have dubbed the "Never Ending Tour." It's probably not your absolute last chance to see him, but there can't be many left.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $89.50-$455