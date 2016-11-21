Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 21, 2016

Bloggytown

Latest release of 911 calls from Pulse reveal panic, desperation from victims

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
The latest batch of 911 calls released from the June 12 massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse reveal the distress felt by victims trapped in the club as they waited for help from law enforcement officials.

After the initial firing of bullets and with Omar Mateen still skulking inside the club with additional ammunition, emergency dispatchers received one of the first calls from a caller hiding in a closet with eight other people at 2:03 a.m.

"They are spraying bullets," she says, according to transcripts released by the city. "They are shooting bullets right now. My life is important."

As they continue hearing gunfire, the people in the closet barricade the door with a chair because it doesn't have a lock.

"A lot of people are getting shot, you know what I mean?" she tells the dispatcher. "I’m not trying to be one of them."

The transcript of another call around the same time has a man repeating "My legs, my legs," with screams and shooting noises in the background. Dispatchers received similar graphic calls during this time punctuated by yelling and the sounds of bullets.

From about 2:10 a.m. to 5 a.m., victims still trapped inside the club began getting desperate as police officers assess the situation and hostage negotiators communicate with Mateen, who threatens to put bomb vests on victims and says there's explosives outside. Around 4:55 a.m., one caller asks that police please come, asking the dispatcher, "Where are they? I don't understand. Everyone's getting worse. Where are they?" One injured caller around 2:11 a.m. tells the dispatcher he's hiding under a pile of bodies in one of the bathrooms.

"They are dying. They are drying. We’re dying," he says. The operator responds by saying, "No, no, no. Don’t say that, OK? The paramedics are coming."

Around 5 a.m., police use an armored vehicle to break down one of the walls near the bathroom, rescuing the final victims and engaging in a deadly shootout with Mateen, who dies in the gunfight. An Orlando police spokeswoman tells the Orlando Sentinel, "Officers from our agency and others, and members of SWAT, were inside of Pulse extracting and saving dozens of people after shots were initially fired and when the gunman was holding hostages in the bathrooms."

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kanye West cancels upcoming show at Amway, along with the rest of his tour dates Read More

  2. Notable curmudgeon Bob Dylan stops into Dr. Phil for first post-Nobel Orlando concert Read More

  3. Tony Roma's I-Drive reboot will change everything about the rib joint Read More

  4. Medical marijuana is now legal in Florida Read More

  5. Florida man yells 'I voted for Trump' at black Starbucks barista Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation