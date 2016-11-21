The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 21, 2016

The Heard

Enzian to screen 'A Fat Wreck,' a puppet-driven documentary about punk label Fat Wreck Chords

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_a_fat_wreck.jpg
We've gotten used to taking music for granted. At least back in the day you had to run to the store and unwrap a jewel case that felt like it was packaged to survive a rocket launch to Andromeda before you were forced to peruse a booklet full of self-congratulatory liner notes about "how much work we've put into this album" and the hairdressers and tour managers they "couldn't have done it without." In the click-to-listen era, A Fat Wreck is a reminder of the hard work, disappointment and risk it takes to run a small record label that would eventually have its logo stamped on the back of albums across America. NOFX lead singer Fat Mike and his then-girlfriend Erin Burkett founded Fat Wreck Chords, a place where they could independently sign and nurture like-minded people, in 1990. Now, after a distribution deal with a Sony imprint and Rise Against albums to their name, Fat Wreck Chords – who to this day boast about not being affiliated with the RIAA – seek to make their mark in the arena of puppet-driven rockumentaries. Yeah, we don't know either. Our guess is you'll just have to watch it and tell us.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $11
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Music Mondays: A Fat Wreck @ Enzian Theater

    • Mon., Nov. 21, 9:30 p.m. $11

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sanford's Sofas & Suds competition returns for wacky, boozy street racing Read More

  2. Gods & Monsters throws a full-on wizard ball for the release of 'Fantastic Beasts' Read More

  3. Drown your sorrows in twang, booze and barbecue at this week's Southern Fried Sunday Read More

  4. Florida man yells 'I voted for Trump' at black Starbucks barista Read More

  5. There's a rumor Harry Potter's 'Fantastic Beasts' might kill off the Dragon Challenge coaster at Universal Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation