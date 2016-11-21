Enzian to screen 'A Fat Wreck,' a puppet-driven documentary about punk label Fat Wreck Chords

click to enlarge
We've gotten used to taking music for granted. At least back in the day you had to run to the store and unwrap a jewel case that felt like it was packaged to survive a rocket launch to Andromeda before you were forced to peruse a booklet full of self-congratulatory liner notes about "how much work we've put into this album" and the hairdressers and tour managers they "couldn't have done it without." In the click-to-listen era, A Fat Wreck
is a reminder of the hard work, disappointment and risk it takes to run a small record label that would eventually have its logo stamped on the back of albums across America. NOFX lead singer Fat Mike and his then-girlfriend Erin Burkett founded Fat Wreck Chords, a place where they could independently sign and nurture like-minded people, in 1990. Now, after a distribution deal with a Sony imprint and Rise Against albums to their name, Fat Wreck Chords – who to this day boast about not being affiliated with the RIAA – seek to make their mark in the arena of puppet-driven rockumentaries. Yeah, we don't know either. Our guess is you'll just have to watch it and tell us.
9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $11