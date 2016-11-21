The Heard

Monday, November 21, 2016

The Heard

Dreampop collective Sound of Ceres broadcasts from Will's Pub tonight

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 1:15 PM

click image PHOTO BY SERGIO VILLATORO VIA SOUND OF CERES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Sergio Villatoro via Sound of Ceres/Facebook
Colorado-based dreampop consortium Sound of Ceres is set to play a show in Orlando tonight.

The band is the new iteration of Candy Claws, aided and abetted by members of Apples in Stereo and Drums. Live, they create delicate, sugary drones, punctuated by psych-ed out lights and lasers.

Sound of Ceres float through Will's Pub tonight at Will's Pub with Brother Tiger. Music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $8-$10.

