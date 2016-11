Dreampop collective Sound of Ceres broadcasts from Will's Pub tonight

click image Photo by Sergio Villatoro via Sound of Ceres/Facebook

Colorado-based dreampop consortium Sound of Ceres is set to play a show in Orlando tonight.The band is the new iteration of Candy Claws , aided and abetted by members of Apples in Stereo and Drums. Live, they create delicate, sugary drones, punctuated by psych-ed out lights and lasers.Sound of Ceres float through Will's Pub tonight at Will's Pub with Brother Tiger . Music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $8-$10.