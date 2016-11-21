Monday, November 21, 2016
Dreampop collective Sound of Ceres broadcasts from Will's Pub tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 1:15 PM
Photo by Sergio Villatoro via Sound of Ceres/Facebook
Colorado-based dreampop consortium Sound of Ceres
is set to play a show in Orlando tonight.
The band is the new iteration of Candy Claws
, aided and abetted by members of Apples in Stereo and Drums. Live, they create delicate, sugary drones, punctuated by psych-ed out lights and lasers.
Sound of Ceres float through Will's Pub tonight at Will's Pub with Brother Tiger
. Music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $8-$10.
