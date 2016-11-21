Disney's Magic Kingdom now offers a $700 tent rental

click image
Photo via @Tom_Bricker/Twitter
Because people will pay for it, Disney's Magic Kingdom will start offering private cabanas for almost $700 a day,
starting Nov. 21.
The cabanas, which are more of a pop-up tent than anything, do not include park admission and are available for the entire day for a mere $691 plus tax.
Amenities include, coveted shade, charging outlets, a lockable storage trunk, food delivery service, mini-fridge, light snacks, water and sodas, and, of course, Mickey ears.
Last Saturday, Disney blogger Tom Bricker
posted a photo to Twitter (above) of what appears to be Disney's new cabana options.
The party tents can hold up to 8 people and will located in Tomorrowland
near Space Mountain. To reserve one, call (407) WDW-PLAY or stop by a concierge at any Walt Disney World Resort hotel.