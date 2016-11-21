The Gist

Monday, November 21, 2016

Disney's Magic Kingdom now offers a $700 tent rental

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 3:36 PM

click image PHOTO VIA @TOM_BRICKER/TWITTER
  • Photo via @Tom_Bricker/Twitter
Because people will pay for it, Disney's Magic Kingdom will start offering private cabanas for almost $700 a day, starting Nov. 21.

The cabanas, which are more of a pop-up tent than anything, do not include park admission and are available for the entire day for a mere $691 plus tax.

Amenities include, coveted shade, charging outlets, a lockable storage trunk, food delivery service, mini-fridge, light snacks, water and sodas, and, of course, Mickey ears.

Last Saturday, Disney blogger Tom Bricker posted a photo to Twitter (above) of what appears to be Disney's new cabana options.  
The party tents can hold up to 8 people and will located in Tomorrowland near Space Mountain. To reserve one, call (407) WDW-PLAY or stop by a concierge at any Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

