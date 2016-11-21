Band of the Week: Secret Tracers

click to enlarge
Secret Tracers is playing Nov. 27 at Will's Pub with Nobunny.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Jeremy: lead singer and mandolin player
Ben Roche: bass
Alex: guitar and flute
Denise: guitar
Sean: drums.
When did the band form?
Some time in 2015. We can't remember for sure.
Websites:
Facebook
Describe your sound in five words:
psychedelic doom stoner metal
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
We played the Total Punk Total Fuck Off Weekend pre-party at Wally's. That was pretty gnarly!
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Probably Shania Pain
because they put a lot of work into their performance and do a great job live.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Doom metal, because we are intact stoner metal.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite thing about being an Orlando band is that you don’t get a lot of drink tickets. That way you don’t get too messed up before you have to go on stage. Our least favorite thing is that they give you drink tickets at all. Its like, hello?? Are you trying to make us get wasted and do a bad job? SMDH
Any big news to share?
We are kicking Ben Roche out of the band!