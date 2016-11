Band of the Week: Secret Tracers

click to enlarge

Welcome to's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youJeremy: lead singer and mandolin playerBen Roche: bassAlex: guitar and fluteDenise: guitarSean: drums.Some time in 2015. We can't remember for sure.psychedelic doom stoner metalWe played the Total Punk Total Fuck Off Weekend pre-party at Wally's. That was pretty gnarly!Probably Shania Pain because they put a lot of work into their performance and do a great job live.Doom metal, because we are intact stoner metal.Our favorite thing about being an Orlando band is that you don’t get a lot of drink tickets. That way you don’t get too messed up before you have to go on stage. Our least favorite thing is that they give you drink tickets at all. Its like, hello?? Are you trying to make us get wasted and do a bad job? SMDHWe are kicking Ben Roche out of the band!