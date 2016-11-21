The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 21, 2016

The Heard

Atlanta rappers Migos announce Orlando show for January

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 5:48 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MIGOS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Migos/Facebook
Georgia's young hip-hop hitmakers Migos have announced an Orlando show for early 2017.

The highly buzzed-about trio, freshly signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label, are set to release their second album, Culture, imminently. This year has seen them collaborate with both Young Thug and Gucci Mane.

Migos play Venue 578 on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 8 p.m. No opening named yet. Tickets go for $35-$65 and can be purchased here.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's Magic Kingdom now offers a $700 tent rental Read More

  2. Kanye West cancels upcoming show at Amway, along with the rest of his tour dates Read More

  3. Latest release of 911 calls from Pulse reveal panic, desperation from victims Read More

  4. Florida sets another tourism record, says Gov. Rick Scott Read More

  5. Florida Legislature's overall wealth drops with new lawmakers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation