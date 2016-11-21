Monday, November 21, 2016
Atlanta rappers Migos announce Orlando show for January
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 5:48 PM
Georgia's young hip-hop hitmakers Migos
have announced an Orlando show for early 2017.
The highly buzzed-about trio, freshly signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label
, are set to release their second album, Culture
, imminently. This year has seen them collaborate with both Young Thug and Gucci Mane.
Migos play Venue 578 on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 8 p.m. No opening named yet. Tickets go for $35-$65 and can be purchased here
.
