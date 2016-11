Atlanta rappers Migos announce Orlando show for January

click image Photo via Migos/Facebook

Georgia's young hip-hop hitmakers Migos have announced an Orlando show for early 2017.The highly buzzed-about trio, freshly signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music labe l , are set to release their second album,, imminently. This year has seen them collaborate with both Young Thug and Gucci Mane.Migos play Venue 578 on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 8 p.m. No opening named yet. Tickets go for $35-$65 and can be purchased here