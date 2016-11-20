Psych heavyweights Tatsuya Nakatani and Kawabata Makoto deliver a free concert at Avalon Island

click to enlarge
Makoto Takeuchi
Tatsuya Nakatani
Psychedelic rock is not a Pink Floyd boxed set as big as a suitcase that retails for around $500, nor is it the pleasing-to-the-ear but still somewhat diluted pop hybrids created by the likes of Of Montreal and Flaming Lips. Psych rock, at its essence, should be underground, ritualistic, a mess of hair, sweat, strange sights and stranger sounds all merging into a LOUD and transcendent whole. If you think we're being needlessly difficult and cranky, please accept our cordial invitation to watch two modern masters of neu-avant-psych put on a rare collaborative show for free in an intimate gallery space. Actually, to call it just a "show" does somewhat of a disservice to the singular skills of Tatsuya Nakatani and Kawabata Makoto. Nakatani is a hard-touring experimental drummer par excellence, whose skills and jaw-dropping array of percussion instruments pretty much make him a one-man drumline (and then some). Kawabata Makoto is freak royalty: guitarist and guru for veteran Japanese psych lunatics Acid Mothers Temple. Separately, either of them playing Orlando would be an event. Together, this will be a sonic journey.
7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 | The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-317-8367 | avalongallery.org
| donations encouraged