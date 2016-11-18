Tom and Dan give away free beer at West End Trading Co. this weekend

click to enlarge
Podcast superstars Tom & Dan throw this annual beer fest where they prove that they’re about on Donald Trump’s level of business acumen by not charging anything. Enjoy free beer samples from dozens of breweries, along with live music and entertainment from the Sh-Booms and the Savants of Soul. Food trucks will be on hand to provide edible alcohol sponges for your tum-tum, but those are not included in the price of admission. noon-4 p.m. Saturday; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; tomanddan.com