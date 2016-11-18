The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

The Heard

Straight Arrows come in from down under to remind us how to punk again at Will's Pub

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_straight_arrows.jpg
Can we make punk gross again? Australia's Straight Arrows are sure as fuck giving it a try. Dispensing with any of the sonic signifiers of your usual pogo fodder, the Arrows have been trawling the same slimy furrows as bands like White Fence, the Sonics and Thee Headcoats since 2010, touring relentlessly and gaining the notice of go-to filth peddlers like Hozac and Total Punk in the process. They're currently risking life and limb here in the U.S., showing off songs from their new psyched-out album, Rising. There will be plenty of punk and hardcore bands in the coming weeks, months and (yeah) years who will have plenty to say about the state we're in, but this Saturday, the Arrows, along with Golden Pelicans, Gino and the Goons, and the Secret Tracers, are going to wallow in negative sickness and the accidental, glorious happiness that comes from hearing loud music in a room full of weirdos.

with Golden Pelicans, Gino and the Goons, Secret Tracers | 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $7
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Straight Arrows, Golden Pelicans, Gino & The Goons @ Will's Pub

    • Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $7

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man yells 'I voted for Trump' at black Starbucks barista Read More

  2. Anyone want to buy this Orlando Wawa for a mere $4.5 million? Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he wants to help Trump overhaul Obamacare Read More

  4. Jingle Eve lights up Ivanhoe Village again this weekend Read More

  5. Jillycakes now taking orders for savory Thanksgiving cupcake Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation