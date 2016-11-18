Straight Arrows come in from down under to remind us how to punk again at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Can we make punk gross again? Australia's Straight Arrows are sure as fuck giving it a try. Dispensing with any of the sonic signifiers of your usual pogo fodder, the Arrows have been trawling the same slimy furrows as bands like White Fence, the Sonics and Thee Headcoats since 2010, touring relentlessly and gaining the notice of go-to filth peddlers like Hozac and Total Punk in the process. They're currently risking life and limb here in the U.S., showing off songs from their new psyched-out album, Rising. There will be plenty of punk and hardcore bands in the coming weeks, months and (yeah) years who will have plenty to say about the state we're in, but this Saturday, the Arrows, along with Golden Pelicans, Gino and the Goons, and the Secret Tracers, are going to wallow in negative sickness and the accidental, glorious happiness that comes from hearing loud music in a room full of weirdos.
with Golden Pelicans, Gino and the Goons, Secret Tracers | 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $7