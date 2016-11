click to enlarge Photo via Disney

More capacity, less themeing. I was very excited about a Muppets restaurant, this isn't it. https://t.co/trDRpRPtZe — Ken Storey (@klstorey) November 18, 2016

PizzeRizzo, a Muppets-themed pizza cafeteria, is now officially open in the Muppets Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.Named after the wise cracking rat , the two-story pizza dispensary replaces what once was Pizza Planet, with some subtle theming and a pretty similar menu to its predecessor–personal pizzas, meatball subs, tiramisu and more.So far,theme park blogger Ken Storey isn't too impressed ...But, of course, you shouldn't really judge a restaurant until it's been up and running for at least a couple months.PizzeRizzo is open daily for lunch and dinner.