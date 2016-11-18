Local DJ DIzzlephunk to release new album this weekend

Local DJ and turntablist Dizzlephunk is set to drop a new album this weeekend and mark the occasion with a release party at the Venue.
Dubbed Return of the Booty Funk, the concepts behind the album are a nod to the intergalactic party mythos of Parliament/Funkadelic, while the album itself sees Dizzlephunk working four turntables and accompanied by live instrumentation.
Return of the Booty Phunk is released on Saturday, at 9.m. at the Venue. Also on the bill are the Mellow Relics, Palmer Reed and DJ Mezmriz. Show is free.