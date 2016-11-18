Gods & Monsters throws a full-on wizard ball for the release of 'Fantastic Beasts'

click to enlarge
-
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Celebrate the opening of the new Harry Potter spinoff movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,
at Gods & Monsters. The store hosts a Potter-themed art show, along with a special ball featuring movies playing in the background, music from DJ Math(ew)matics, bellydancing from Maria Gimme Shimmy, fire dancing and more. Costumes are obviously encouraged. 5 p.m. Saturday; Gods & Monsters, Artegon Marketplace, 5250 International Drive; $10-$25; godmonsters.com