click to enlarge Laney Jones

Few day-drinking options feel quite as homey as the monthly Southern Fried Sunday at Will’s Pub. Particularly in light of recent events, this is a good month to revisit one of Orlando’s longest running community parties. Enjoy the twang of bands like Laney Jones & the Spirits and Hymn for Her while scarfing down a plate of down-home cooking from Dirt Reynolds BBQ for $4. Also drink a lot, ‘cause goddamn. 5:30 p.m. Sunday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10; willspub.org