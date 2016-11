D-Living home decor store opening in Disney Springs next week

click to enlarge Photo via Disney Springs/Facebook

If you're looking for the "D" this holiday season, a new Disney-themed home decor store opens in Disney Springs next week. D-Living will open in Town Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and featureDisney-themed furnishings, housewares and decor that change with each season.According to Disney's official blog, some of the holiday-themed products coming this month will include the Woodland Winter home decorations as seen in this Disney Parks Blog Unboxed video The store will be located next to theUNOde50.