The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

The Gist

D-Living home decor store opening in Disney Springs next week

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY SPRINGS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Disney Springs/Facebook
If you're looking for the "D" this holiday season, a new Disney-themed home decor store opens in Disney Springs next week.

D-Living will open in Town Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and feature Disney-themed furnishings, housewares and decor that change with each season.

According to Disney's official blog, some of the holiday-themed products coming this month will include the Woodland Winter home decorations as seen in this Disney Parks Blog Unboxed video.

The store will be located next to the UNOde50. 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man yells 'I voted for Trump' at black Starbucks barista Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he wants to help Trump overhaul Obamacare Read More

  3. Anyone want to buy this Orlando Wawa for a mere $4.5 million? Read More

  4. Jingle Eve lights up Ivanhoe Village again this weekend Read More

  5. 21-year-old UCF student becomes youngest elected to Florida House Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation