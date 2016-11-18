Bon Appetit magazine asks Lineage Coffee's Jarrett Johnson about the best Orlando food, drink, music and more

click to enlarge
In a recurring feature called "Spilling the Beans," national food magazine Bon Appetit
interviews baristas about the best places in their city to eat, drink, listen to music, see art and of course, get a cup of coffee.
Today's installment
featured Jarrett Johnson, owner of Lineage Craft Coffee Roasting
, discussing the best things in Orlando. Being as Lineage is located inside East End Market, it's no surprise Audubon Park came in heavy with recommendations for Farm and Haus
' chorizo burrito, the Monday-night Audubon Park Community Market
, cocktails at Stardust Video + Coffee
, and Domu
, Gideon's Bakehouse
and Redlight Redlight
for good measure.
Among the many other food/drink meccas named were Tako Cheena
, White Wolf Café
, Vespr
and the Guesthouse
, among others. In non-food-related matters, Johnson also name-checked Redefine Gallery
, Enzian Theater
and the Civic Minded 5
.
Take a look at Johnson's nicely idiosyncratic list for a snapshot of what's good in your city
, and check out the rest of the series if you're planning a visit to, say, St. Louis, Tulsa or San Antonio any time soon.