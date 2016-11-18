Tip Jar

Friday, November 18, 2016

Bon Appetit magazine asks Lineage Coffee's Jarrett Johnson about the best Orlando food, drink, music and more

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
In a recurring feature called "Spilling the Beans," national food magazine Bon Appetit interviews baristas about the best places in their city to eat, drink, listen to music, see art and of course, get a cup of coffee.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-18_at_12.37.30_pm.png
Today's installment featured Jarrett Johnson, owner of Lineage Craft Coffee Roasting, discussing the best things in Orlando. Being as Lineage is located inside East End Market, it's no surprise Audubon Park came in heavy with recommendations for Farm and Haus' chorizo burrito, the Monday-night Audubon Park Community Market, cocktails at Stardust Video + Coffee, and Domu, Gideon's Bakehouse and Redlight Redlight for good measure.

Among the many other food/drink meccas named were Tako Cheena, White Wolf Café, Vespr and the Guesthouse, among others. In non-food-related matters, Johnson also name-checked Redefine Gallery, Enzian Theater and the Civic Minded 5.

Take a look at Johnson's nicely idiosyncratic list for a snapshot of what's good in your city, and check out the rest of the series if you're planning a visit to, say, St. Louis, Tulsa or San Antonio any time soon.
