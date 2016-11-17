The Gist

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Wrestlemania pre-party will take place tonight at Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WWE
  • Photo via WWE
Tickets for wrestling's biggest show of the year officially go on sale tomorrow, but if you'd like to score your seats early, a free Wrestlemania pre-party is going down tonight at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The pre-party, announced last week, will take place outside at the Seneff Arts Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Center at 6 p.m.

In addition to being able to purchase Wrestlemania tickets easrly, those who attend the event will also be able to get superstar autographs, watch NXT matches (NXT is World Wrestling Entertainment's development brand), buy WWE gear, and visit a kid's zone.

Announced appearances include Cesaro, Titus O'Neal, Neville, Big Cass, and WWE Women's Champion Charlotte.

You can register to attend here.

Wrestlemania 33 is heading to Camping World Stadium April 2. Besides the big event itself (it's the Superbowl of pro wrestling), there will also be a host of other activities that weekend, including a Hall of Fame induction ceremony, several independent wrestling shows, and a fan convention called Axxess.

