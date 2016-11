Watch the Seminole County Sheriff's Office track this burglary suspect with thermal vision

In what may look to some like a video game simulation, the Seminole County Sheriff's office released a video of a helicopter using thermal vision to track down a burglary suspect.According to Seminole County Sheriff's office , officers were conducting canine training in a storage unit complex in Lake Mary neighborhood, when they noticed doors to some of the units were open and also saw a person fleeing into the nearby woods.Then, as seen in the video, the alert helicopter spots the suspect, calls for backup, and then guides the officers directly to him.The suspect, 20-year-old Jamal Taylor, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting without violence and larceny.