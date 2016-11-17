Bloggytown

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Watch the Seminole County Sheriff's Office track this burglary suspect with thermal vision

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 3:34 PM

In what may look to some like a video game simulation, the Seminole County Sheriff's office released a video of a helicopter using  thermal vision to track down a burglary suspect.

According to Seminole County Sheriff's office,  officers were conducting canine training in a storage unit complex in Lake Mary neighborhood, when they noticed doors to some of the units were open and also saw a person fleeing into the nearby woods.

Then, as seen in the video, the alert helicopter spots the suspect, calls for backup, and then guides the officers directly to him.

The suspect, 20-year-old Jamal Taylor, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting without violence and larceny.

