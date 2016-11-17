The Advocate magazine names Pulse heroes 'people of the year'

click image
The national LGBTQ magazine The Advocate
named the heroes of Pulse as its "people of the year" with a cover featuring Angel Colón, a survivor of the June 12 massacre that killed 49 people.
Advocate
writer Michael Lambert says
the shooting at the gay nightclub in Orlando "was one of the darkest days in LGBT history, and the repercussions will be long felt in American and global politics, gun violence policy, and religious and racial discrimination. While the survivors heal their bodies, they will continue to tell their stories, determined to shape the post-Pulse world around them for the better."
In a press release, the magazine says Pulse survivors "embody the best of the LGBT community."
"As the rhetoric of 2016’s presidential race coarsened, xenophobes and their preferred candidate, now President-Elect Donald Trump, stoked distrust of Muslim Americans among LGBT voters and pointed to Pulse’s attacker, who praised the Islamic State as a rallying point," a statement from the Advocate says. "...Muslim and LGBT groups looked to each other, resisting the opportunity to demonize, and instead offered support at joint rallies."
You can read the entire Advocate
article here
.