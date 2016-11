Tampa's Gasparilla Music Festival releases lineup

click to enlarge Photo via Gasparilla Music Festival

Cage The Elephant

Tampa's annual community-funded music festival, Gasparilla , just announced a few of the bands that fans can look forward to seeing this upcoming year.Bands announced are:-Cage the Elephant, a rock band from Kentucky and one of the headliners-Moon Taxi, an indie-progressive rock band-The New Mastersounds, an English Jazz Fusion/Funk band-The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, an almost 40-year-old band playing New Orleans brass-Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs, playing funk, soul and hip hopMore artists will be announced in the coming weeks and a final lineup will be announced in January. Last year's event had over 55 bands across 5 different stages.The festival will take place March 11-12, 2017 at Kiley Gardens Park and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa. Tickets are on sale now for $40 general admission and $150 VIP.