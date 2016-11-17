Tampa's Gasparilla Music Festival releases lineup

click to enlarge
Cage The Elephant
Tampa's annual community-funded music festival, Gasparilla
, just announced a few of the bands that fans can look forward to seeing this upcoming year.
Bands announced are:
-Cage the Elephant, a rock band from Kentucky and one of the headliners
-Moon Taxi, an indie-progressive rock band
-The New Mastersounds, an English Jazz Fusion/Funk band
-The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, an almost 40-year-old band playing New Orleans brass
-Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs, playing funk, soul and hip hop
More artists will be announced in the coming weeks and a final lineup will be announced in January. Last year's event had over 55 bands across 5 different stages.
The festival will take place March 11-12, 2017 at Kiley Gardens Park and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa.
Tickets are on sale
now for $40 general admission and $150 VIP.