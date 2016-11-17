Sanford's Sofas & Suds competition returns for wacky, boozy street racing

click to enlarge
Hop out of the lazy couch-potato state you normally lapse into on weekends and head to Sanford to see tricked-out couches in fast motion. Downtown Sanford's West End Trading Co. hosts this annual event where local workers race their asses off as they push their pimped-out rides to the finish line. Multiple rounds feature one couch against another as tipsy participants race for bragging rights and a sense of accomplishment. For spectators, there will be plenty of beer, wine, spirits and grub from West End. A local market will also be nearby full of goodies to help you remember this glorious event. If you want to go all out, VIP is an option with premium viewing areas, complimentary drinks and the chance to meet the racing teams. Oh, and bathrooms. Those are pretty important.
2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 | West End Trading Co., 202 Sanford Ave., Sanford | 407-322-7475 | drinkatwestend.com
| free-$35