Young and clued-in Puerto Rican MC Termanology has collaborated with the likes of DJ Premier and Pete Rock, merging past, present and future deftly. This evening he's touching down in Orlando as part of his "More Politics" tour; expect fury.Termanology plays Backbooth tonight at 7 p.m. with MyVerse, Madd Illz, WordChemist, Ben Phrases, SplitSoul, Boogs Malone, Crescendo, and Jacksonville's FFJB crew. Tickets are $12. Watch the video for his collaboration with Premier below.