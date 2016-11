click to enlarge Photo via @gra_diesel/Twitter

Several pig carcasses fell off a truck on I-75 Wednesday morning near Sarasota, causing an extremely metal traffic jam.Twitter user @gra_diesel first posted the pig parts while traveling northbound on I-75. According to WFTS, the pigs fell off a transport truck, causing a lane to be closed so work crews could hose off the highway.Be careful out there, folks.