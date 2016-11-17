Tip Jar

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Tip Jar

Not up for seeing the Donald every time you open your laptop? New Chrome extension can help

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 9:15 AM

click image SCREENGRAB VIA MASHABLE
  • screengrab via Mashable
Download the Chrome extension "Make Trump Burger Again" to replace pictures of our president-elect on your screen with photos of juicy, delicious cheeseburgers. More McDonald's, less the Donald, you could say.

Never be startled again by a dry, flyaway toup or a cat's-arsehole pursed lip; instead, the Chrome extension created and released by Australian restaurant Mr. Burger will replace those things with a portrait of one of their (probably?) tasty burgers.

"We like to brighten people’s days, and after Trump's win we thought we'd create something small to make the internet fun again," Mr. Burger co-founder Daragh Kan says in a media statement.

Perhaps your day will be brightened and your internet will be "fun again." Or, alternatively, you may drop some weight due to losing your appetite for hamburger sandwiches by their association with America's Mayor McCheese.

(Note: According to Mashable, the extension isn't foolproof, but it's a start.)

