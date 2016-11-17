Not up for seeing the Donald every time you open your laptop? New Chrome extension can help

click image
Download the Chrome extension "Make Trump Burger Again"
to replace pictures of our president-elect on your screen with photos of juicy, delicious cheeseburgers. More McDonald's, less the
Donald, you could say.
Never be startled again by a dry, flyaway toup or a cat's-arsehole pursed lip; instead, the Chrome extension created and released by Australian restaurant Mr. Burger will replace those things with a portrait of one of their (probably?) tasty burgers.
"We like to brighten people’s days, and after Trump's win we thought we'd create something small to make the internet fun again," Mr. Burger co-founder Daragh Kan says in a media statement.
Perhaps your day will be brightened and your internet will be "fun again." Or, alternatively, you may drop some weight due to losing your appetite for hamburger sandwiches
by their association with America's Mayor McCheese.
(Note: According to Mashable, the extension isn't foolproof
, but it's a start.)