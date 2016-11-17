Mad Cow stages a timely production of 'Pygmalion' as it goes through its own behind-the-scenes makeover

click to enlarge
Mad Cow Theatre has been through some rough patches in the past month regarding its financial situation and paying its artists, but it has since tried to undergo a makeover by paying everyone it owes by Dec. 1. A lot of people don't feel comfortable supporting Mad Cow, which is understandable. But if you'd like to contribute to their efforts toward getting those checks out, come see their other makeover involving Eliza Doolittle, Henry Higgins and the cast of Pygmalion
for a holiday classic this weekend. This timeless piece from George Bernard Shaw involves the metamorphosis of a Cockney flower girl into a fancy lady, not through the use of Sephora products, but by improving her pronunciation, if you can believe it. Here's to transformations we can get behind!
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 | through Dec. 18 | Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St. | 407-297-8788 | madcowtheatre.com
| $16-$40