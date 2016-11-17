The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 17, 2016

The Gist

Jingle Eve lights up Ivanhoe Village again this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_jingle_eve.jpg
For those of you already ironing out those ugly Christmas sweaters and eyeing that perfect spot in your house for the Christmas tree, look no further than Ivanhoe Village's iconic launch to the holiday season. The annual Jingle Eve festival and boat parade is back in perfect time to really jingle your bells and get you in the holiday spirit. Join the Ivanhood in the lighting of Orlando's Happy Holidays sign overlooking Lake Ivanhoe and the tree lighting in Gaston Edwards Park. Carolers will stroll along the streets singing your favorite tunes throughout Santa's village, and Santa himself will be in attendance, providing some prime photo opportunities for this year's Christmas cards. Pedi-cabs will be available throughout the evening, making it a breeze to see the entire festival, but don't forget to tip your drivers. Tim's Wine Market also sponsors an optional wine walk, with pours available at multiple stops throughout the neighborhood.

5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 | Ivanhoe Village Main Street District, Virginia Drive and Orange Avenue | ivanhoevillage.org | free-$25
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Jingle Eve & Boat Parade @ Ivanhoe Village Main Street

    • Sat., Nov. 19, 5-10 p.m. free-$35

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why Tegan and Sara going mainstream is progress, riveting Torres one to watch (The Beacham) Read More

  2. Orange County commissioners vote down development east of Econ River Read More

  3. Florida AG Pam Bondi named to Donald Trump's transition team Read More

  4. Jillycakes now taking orders for savory Thanksgiving cupcake Read More

  5. Universal announces new massive 600 room hotel tower (and it has a rooftop bar!) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation