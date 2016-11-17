Jingle Eve lights up Ivanhoe Village again this weekend

click to enlarge
For those of you already ironing out those ugly Christmas sweaters and eyeing that perfect spot in your house for the Christmas tree, look no further than Ivanhoe Village's iconic launch to the holiday season. The annual Jingle Eve festival and boat parade is back in perfect time to really jingle your bells and get you in the holiday spirit. Join the Ivanhood in the lighting of Orlando's Happy Holidays sign overlooking Lake Ivanhoe and the tree lighting in Gaston Edwards Park. Carolers will stroll along the streets singing your favorite tunes throughout Santa's village, and Santa himself will be in attendance, providing some prime photo opportunities for this year's Christmas cards. Pedi-cabs will be available throughout the evening, making it a breeze to see the entire festival, but don't forget to tip your drivers. Tim's Wine Market also sponsors an optional wine walk, with pours available at multiple stops throughout the neighborhood.
5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 | Ivanhoe Village Main Street District, Virginia Drive and Orange Avenue | ivanhoevillage.org
| free-$25