Thursday, November 17, 2016

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he wants to help Trump overhaul Obamacare

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 5:21 PM

click to enlarge Just two business outsiders draining the swamp. - PHOTO VIA RICK SCOTT/TWITTER
  • Photo via Rick Scott/Twitter
  • Just two business outsiders draining the swamp.
Earlier today, Florida Gov. Rick Scott met with the Ku Klux Klan-endorsed President-elect Donald Trump, to congratulate him on his big win, and also to absolutely not accept any position in the Trump cabinet.

Scott appeared on Fox News after his private meeting with Trump this afternoon to reiterate the point that he would prefer to remain Florida's Governor.

"I like my job," Scott tells Neil Cavuto. "I’m not interested in the cabinet."

However, Scott, who some argue 'oversaw the largest Medicare fraud' in U.S. history, did say he was interested in helping overhaul Obamacare.

"I’m interested in doing whatever I can to help him rewrite Obamacare, redesign the government and help him work with the 33 Republican governors that have great ideas to help him be successful. If he’s successful, Florida will be more successful."

Scott is the former CEO of Columbia/HCA, a hospital company that was fined $1.7 billion for Medicare fraud. He resigned 4 months before an investigation from the U.S. Justice Department went public.

