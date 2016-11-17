Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Tip Jar

Anyone want to buy this Orlando Wawa for a mere $4.5 million?

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LOOPNET
  • Photo via LoopNet
Imagine waking up every morning with the knowledge that you are the purveyor of reasonably priced gas, free WiFi, and those little spicy chicken poppers by the counter. Sound good? Then buy this this brand-spanking new Wawa.

As first spotted by The Daily City, this corporate-owned Wawa, which officially opened on Nov. 2, is going for a cool $4,555,555 and is located on Curry Ford Rd and Young Pine Rd.

Not to be a huge Wawa fanboy here, but if you have yet to experience the magic of a Wawa, you're really missing out. They're about a hundred times better than 7-Eleven. Sorry, but it's true.

For more details on the property, check out its official listing here.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man yells 'I voted for Trump' at black Starbucks barista Read More

  2. Jingle Eve lights up Ivanhoe Village again this weekend Read More

  3. Pig carcasses cause brutal traffic jam on I-75 Read More

  4. Wrestlemania pre-party will take place tonight at Dr. Phillips Center Read More

  5. Full Transmission: Joy Division's Peter Hook in his own words Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation