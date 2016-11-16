The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

The Heard

Smokey Robinson and Bernadette Peters coming to Dr. Phillips

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SMOKEY ROBINSON/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Smokey Robinson/Facebook
The "Morgan Stanley Moments" series at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts just added legends Smokey Robinson and Bernadette Peters.

The king of Motown, Smokey Robinson, has written over 4,000 songs and served as vice president of Motown records where he wrote and produced songs like "My Girl" for The Temptations and his own music like "The Tracks of My Tears."

Broadway star and three-time Tony winning actress Bernadette Peters has been all over Hollywood and Broadway stages since age 11. She is known for her comedic musical performances in plays and shows such as "Into the Woods", "Gypsy", "Pennies from Heaven" and "Grey's Anatomy."

Billy Crystal is slated to start the series on February 1, 2017. Robinson will follow on March, 3 and Peters on April 21.

Tickets for Billy Crystal go on sale this Friday. Tickets for both Robison and Peters go on sale Friday, Dec. 2.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Roots announce end of year blowout in Orlando Read More

  2. Florida AG Pam Bondi named to Donald Trump's transition team Read More

  3. New music video from John Legend features Pulse survivor Read More

  4. Florida teacher tells black student that Trump will send her 'back to Africa' Read More

  5. Universal announces new massive 600 room hotel tower (and it has a rooftop bar!) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation