Smokey Robinson and Bernadette Peters coming to Dr. Phillips

Photo via Smokey Robinson/Facebook
The "Morgan Stanley Moments" series at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts just added legends Smokey Robinson and Bernadette Peters.
The king of Motown, Smokey Robinson, has written over 4,000 songs and served as vice president of Motown records where he wrote and produced songs like "My Girl" for The Temptations and his own music like "The Tracks of My Tears."
Broadway star and three-time Tony winning actress Bernadette Peters has been all over Hollywood and Broadway stages since age 11. She is known for her comedic musical performances in plays and shows such as "Into the Woods", "Gypsy", "Pennies from Heaven" and "Grey's Anatomy."
Billy Crystal is slated to start the series
on February 1, 2017. Robinson will follow on March, 3 and Peters on April 21.
Tickets for Billy Crystal go on sale this Friday. Tickets
for both Robison and Peters go on sale Friday, Dec. 2.