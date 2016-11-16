Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Bloggytown

Orange County commissioners vote down development east of Econ River

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
In a stunning reversal, Orange County commissioners voted to reject a development east of the Econlockhatchee River that would have added 1,999 homes to the area and a potential bridge over the river.

In a 4-3 vote, commissioners decided to side against developers of the "Sustany" project and join rural residents who say the development would fundamentally change the character of east Orange County and create traffic delays. Previously, commissioners had voted several times in favor of Sustany as well as The Grow, a nearby project that plans to build 2,078 residential units in the area.

"I just can’t ignore the voices of the people," says Commissioner Victoria Siplin, who became the deciding vote when she chose to side with Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Commissioners Pete Clarke and Jennifer Thompson. "I can't ignore the fact of what the residents are feeling, what they're expressing."

Residents had asked the commission to delay Tuesday's vote until Emily Bonilla replaces incumbent District 5 Commissioner Ted Edwards in December. Bonilla, an environmentalist, beat Edwards during last week's election for the seat, campaigning as much against Edwards as against both The Grow and Sustany.

Edwards had previously said the developments would help improve the area. During the meeting, Bonilla asked her future colleagues to "respect the will of the people here today."

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Roots announce end of year blowout in Orlando Read More

  2. New music video from John Legend features Pulse survivor Read More

  3. Florida teacher tells black student that Trump will send her 'back to Africa' Read More

  4. Shanghai announces new Toy Story Land and it might open before the one planned for Orlando Read More

  5. Florida AG Pam Bondi named to Donald Trump's transition team Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation