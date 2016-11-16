Opera Orlando presents the tale of a lecherous blowhard who isn't the president-elect in 'Don Pasquale'

click to enlarge
Let's see. A wealthy blowhard decides he wants to grab himself a young, beautiful woman, and he breaks financial promises made to his impoverished nephew in order to get what he wants. What does this remind us of? Hmmm ... anyway, Donizetti's Don Trump
, er, Pasquale
is in the humorous, all's-well-that-ends-well opera buffa tradition – a style that Opera Orlando has proven it's mastered with its uproarious April mashup of Mozart's The Impresario
and Poulenc's Les Mamelles de Tiresias
. Frankly, after the past week we are feeling more Don Giovanni
– specifically, the Commendatore-drags-your-ass-to-hell part – than Don Pasquale
, and oddly enough, the reborn opera company presents that very show in March. But in the meantime, let's yuk it up with this "most luscious of comedies," starring massively impressive basso buffo Peter Strummer as Pasquale. What the hell, fate has made beggars of us all.
7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Sunday (sold out), Nov. 18 & 20 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $29-$75