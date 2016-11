Mayor Buddy Dyer wants you to know he's growing a beard

click to enlarge Photo via Buddy Dyer/Twitter

Buddy's beard is actually coming in pretty nicely.

Not a mustache guy, but happy to support the #Movember movement to raise awareness about men's health issues like prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/x1NybTHjk0 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) November 16, 2016

Buddy Dyer, our smooth and typically baby-faced mayor, would like you to know that he will now be growing some speckled chin moss in celebration of Movember.For the unfamiliar, Movember is an annual nationwide event where anyone who is able attempts to grow facial hair to raise awareness/money for men's health issues, like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, etc.Buddy made his big facial hair announcement Wednesday afternoon on Twitter , pointing out that he's only growing a beard and not a mustache ...If anyone has more photos of Buddy's beard journey, we'll take 'em.