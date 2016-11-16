Bloggytown

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Mayor Buddy Dyer wants you to know he's growing a beard

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 5:38 PM

click to enlarge Buddy's beard is actually coming in pretty nicely. - PHOTO VIA BUDDY DYER/TWITTER
  • Photo via Buddy Dyer/Twitter
  • Buddy's beard is actually coming in pretty nicely.
Buddy Dyer, our smooth and typically baby-faced mayor, would like you to know that he will now be growing some speckled chin moss in celebration of Movember.

For the unfamiliar, Movember is an annual nationwide event where anyone who is able attempts to grow facial hair to raise awareness/money for men's health issues, like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, etc.

Buddy made his big facial hair announcement Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, pointing out that he's only growing a beard and not a mustache ...

If anyone has more photos of Buddy's beard journey, we'll take 'em.

