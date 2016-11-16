Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Mayor Buddy Dyer wants you to know he's growing a beard
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 5:38 PM
Photo via Buddy Dyer/Twitter
Buddy's beard is actually coming in pretty nicely.
Buddy Dyer, our smooth and typically baby-faced mayor, would like you to know that he will now be growing some speckled chin moss in celebration of Movember.
For the unfamiliar, Movember
is an annual nationwide event where anyone who is able attempts to grow facial hair to raise awareness/money for men's health issues, like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, etc.
Buddy made his big facial hair announcement Wednesday afternoon on Twitter
, pointing out that he's only growing a beard and not a mustache ...
If anyone has more photos of Buddy's beard journey, we'll take 'em.
