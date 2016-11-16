Jillycakes now taking orders for savory Thanksgiving cupcake

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Jillian Hopke
Thinking of something unexpected to bring to Friendsgiving this year? Jillian Hopke, owner and head cupcaker at Jillycakes in Winter Park
, is now taking orders for her Thanksgiving Cup-Fakes.
The handheld Turkey Day meal is pretty ingenious in design, fitting the entire traditional meal in one petite package: The "cake" is a combination of turkey, stuffing and cranberry filling, and it's "frosted" with sour-cream mashed potatoes, then garnished with gravy and onion straws.
The Cup-Fakes are available for pre-order now through the weekend for pickup on Monday, Nov. 21 (right in time for that office potluck!), or Wednesday, Nov. 23 (in time for the main event). Contact Jillycakes via Facebook message
to place your order, or e-mail orders@jillycakesorlando.com.
Jillycakes
125 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
863-797-4233
jillycakesorlando.com