Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tip Jar

Jillycakes now taking orders for savory Thanksgiving cupcake

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY JILLIAN HOPKE
  • Photo courtesy Jillian Hopke
Thinking of something unexpected to bring to Friendsgiving this year? Jillian Hopke, owner and head cupcaker at Jillycakes in Winter Park, is now taking orders for her Thanksgiving Cup-Fakes.

The handheld Turkey Day meal is pretty ingenious in design, fitting the entire traditional meal in one petite package: The "cake" is a combination of turkey, stuffing and cranberry filling, and it's "frosted" with sour-cream mashed potatoes, then garnished with gravy and onion straws.

The Cup-Fakes are available for pre-order now through the weekend for pickup on Monday, Nov. 21 (right in time for that office potluck!), or Wednesday, Nov. 23 (in time for the main event). Contact Jillycakes via Facebook message to place your order, or e-mail orders@jillycakesorlando.com.

Jillycakes
125 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
863-797-4233
jillycakesorlando.com

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida AG Pam Bondi named to Donald Trump's transition team Read More

  2. New music video from John Legend features Pulse survivor Read More

  3. The Roots announce end of year blowout in Orlando Read More

  4. Florida teacher tells black student that Trump will send her 'back to Africa' Read More

  5. Universal announces new massive 600 room hotel tower (and it has a rooftop bar!) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation